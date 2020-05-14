  • search
    Rs 3 lakh bounty announced for Abdul Matheen who conspired to kill Hindus

    New Delhi, May 14: The National Investigation Agency has announced a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on wanted accused Abdul Matheen in connection with the Al-Hindi ISIS Bengaluru module case.

    The 26 year old Matheen is a resident of Shimoga in Karnataka. The case relates to the ISIS based terror group formed by Mehboob Pasha, along with Khaja Moideen and his his associates.

    They were involved in the murder of a Hindu leader in Tamil Nadu. Pasha had conducted several meetings in 2019 at his residence. The meetings discussed the conspiracy to kill Hindu leaders and also radicalise and recruit Muslim youth into the ISIS.

    Accused Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa is a friend of arrested accused Saleem and Zaid, through whom he contacted arrested accused Mehaboob Pasha of Al-Hind Trust, Bangaluru and was also associated with his online foreign handler.

    national investigation agency isis bengaluru hindu terror group

    Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 8:27 [IST]
