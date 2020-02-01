  • search
    Rs 22,000 cr outlay for power, renewable energy sector in FY21: Sitharaman

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The Centre has proposed an outlay of Rs 22,000 crore for power and renewable energy sector for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

    In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Centre has proposed that discoms should replace conventional meters with smart pre-paid meters and give option to consumers to choose electricity suppliers. State governments need to replace conventional electricity meters with pre-paid smart meters in three years, she said.

    Budget 2020: Five new smart cities to be developed

    The finance minster also said natural gas pipeline grid will be expanded to 27,000 km from over 16,000 km now and further reforms for transparent price discovery for natural gas will be undertaken.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 12:56 [IST]
