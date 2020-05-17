Rs 20 lakh crore 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' economic package: See breakup here

  • search
    New Delhi, May 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled fifth and final details of the mega economic relief package worth Rs 20,97,053 crore. Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

    Rs 20 lakh crore 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat' stimulus package

    Earlier measures: Rs 1,92,000 crore

    Revenue lost due to tax concessions announced since March 22: Rs 7,800 crore

    PM Garib Kalyan Package: Rs 1,70,000 crore

    PM's announcement for health sector: Rs 15,000 crore

    Tranche 1: Rs 5,94,550 crore

    Emergency working capital facility for businesses including MSMEs: Rs 3 lakh crore

    Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: Rs 20,000 crore

    Fund of fund for MSMEs: Rs 50,000 crore

    EPF support for businesses and workers: Rs 2,800 crore

    Reduction in EPF rates: Rs 6,750 crore

    Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MGIS: Rs 30,000 crore

    The fifth and final tranche in-depth

    Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: Rs 45,000 crore

    DISCOMS: ₹90,000 crore reduction in TDS/TCS rates: Rs 50,000 crore

    Tranche 2: Rs 3,10,000 crore

    The second tranche included Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

    Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: Rs 3,500 crore

    interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: Rs 1,500 crore

    Special credit facility for street vendors: Rs 5,000 crore

    Housing CLSS-MIG: Rs 70,000 crore

    Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: Rs 30,000 crore

    Additional credit through KCC: Rs 2 lakh crore

    Tranche 3: Rs 1,50,000 crore

    Stimulus under Part-3 included 1.5 lakh crore.

    MFEs: Rs 10,000 crore

    PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: Rs 20,000 crore

    TOP to TOTAL: Rs 500 crore

    Agri infra fund: Rs 1 lakh crore

    Animal husbandry infra development fund: Rs 15,000 crore

    Promotion of herbal cultivation: RS 4,000 crore

    Beekeeping initiative: Rs 500 crore

    Tranche 4+5: Rs 48,100 crore

    The fourth and fifth tranches totalled to Rs 48,100 crore.

    Viability gap funding: Rs 8,100 crore

    Additional MGNREGS: Rs 40,000 crore

    RBI measures: Rs 8,01,603 crore

    Total: Rs 20,97,053 crore

