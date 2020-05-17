Rs 20 lakh crore 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' economic package: See breakup here

New Delhi, May 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled fifth and final details of the mega economic relief package worth Rs 20,97,053 crore. Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

Rs 20 lakh crore 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat' stimulus package

Earlier measures: Rs 1,92,000 crore

Revenue lost due to tax concessions announced since March 22: Rs 7,800 crore

PM Garib Kalyan Package: Rs 1,70,000 crore

PM's announcement for health sector: Rs 15,000 crore

Tranche 1: Rs 5,94,550 crore

Emergency working capital facility for businesses including MSMEs: Rs 3 lakh crore

Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: Rs 20,000 crore

Fund of fund for MSMEs: Rs 50,000 crore

EPF support for businesses and workers: Rs 2,800 crore

Reduction in EPF rates: Rs 6,750 crore

Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MGIS: Rs 30,000 crore

The fifth and final tranche in-depth

Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: Rs 45,000 crore

DISCOMS: ₹90,000 crore reduction in TDS/TCS rates: Rs 50,000 crore

Tranche 2: Rs 3,10,000 crore

The second tranche included Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: Rs 3,500 crore

interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: Rs 1,500 crore

Special credit facility for street vendors: Rs 5,000 crore

Housing CLSS-MIG: Rs 70,000 crore

Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: Rs 30,000 crore

Additional credit through KCC: Rs 2 lakh crore

Tranche 3: Rs 1,50,000 crore

Stimulus under Part-3 included 1.5 lakh crore.

MFEs: Rs 10,000 crore

PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: Rs 20,000 crore

TOP to TOTAL: Rs 500 crore

Agri infra fund: Rs 1 lakh crore

Animal husbandry infra development fund: Rs 15,000 crore

Promotion of herbal cultivation: RS 4,000 crore

Beekeeping initiative: Rs 500 crore

Tranche 4+5: Rs 48,100 crore

The fourth and fifth tranches totalled to Rs 48,100 crore.

Viability gap funding: Rs 8,100 crore

Additional MGNREGS: Rs 40,000 crore

RBI measures: Rs 8,01,603 crore

Total: Rs 20,97,053 crore