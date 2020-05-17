Rs 20 lakh crore 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat' economic package: See breakup here
New Delhi, May 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled fifth and final details of the mega economic relief package worth Rs 20,97,053 crore. Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.
Earlier measures: Rs 1,92,000 crore
Revenue lost due to tax concessions announced since March 22: Rs 7,800 crore
PM Garib Kalyan Package: Rs 1,70,000 crore
PM's announcement for health sector: Rs 15,000 crore
Tranche 1: Rs 5,94,550 crore
Emergency working capital facility for businesses including MSMEs: Rs 3 lakh crore
Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: Rs 20,000 crore
Fund of fund for MSMEs: Rs 50,000 crore
EPF support for businesses and workers: Rs 2,800 crore
Reduction in EPF rates: Rs 6,750 crore
Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MGIS: Rs 30,000 crore
The fifth and final tranche in-depth
Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: Rs 45,000 crore
DISCOMS: ₹90,000 crore reduction in TDS/TCS rates: Rs 50,000 crore
Tranche 2: Rs 3,10,000 crore
The second tranche included Rs 3.10 lakh crore.
Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: Rs 3,500 crore
interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: Rs 1,500 crore
Special credit facility for street vendors: Rs 5,000 crore
Housing CLSS-MIG: Rs 70,000 crore
Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: Rs 30,000 crore
Additional credit through KCC: Rs 2 lakh crore
Tranche 3: Rs 1,50,000 crore
Stimulus under Part-3 included 1.5 lakh crore.
MFEs: Rs 10,000 crore
PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: Rs 20,000 crore
TOP to TOTAL: Rs 500 crore
Agri infra fund: Rs 1 lakh crore
Animal husbandry infra development fund: Rs 15,000 crore
Promotion of herbal cultivation: RS 4,000 crore
Beekeeping initiative: Rs 500 crore
Tranche 4+5: Rs 48,100 crore
The fourth and fifth tranches totalled to Rs 48,100 crore.
Viability gap funding: Rs 8,100 crore
Additional MGNREGS: Rs 40,000 crore
RBI measures: Rs 8,01,603 crore
Total: Rs 20,97,053 crore