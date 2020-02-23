  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rs 19 lakh stolen from ATM in Haryana's Ambala

    By
    |

    Ambala, Feb 22: Thieves decamped with an ATM of Central Bank of India containing over Rs 19 lakh here, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway in Saha village, around 15 kilometre from Ambala Cantonment, they said.

    Rs 19 lakh stolen from ATM in Haryanas Ambala
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The thieves sprayed paint on CCTV cameras fitted inside the ATM booth. They uprooted the automated teller machine (ATM) and took it along with them, police said. The ATM contained Rs 19.40 lakh, they said.

    Centuries-old antiques which were stolen from India repatriated

    Police said they are investigation the matter and have collected footage of CTTV cameras installed in nearby areas.

    More ATM News

    Read more about:

    atm cctv cameras stolen

    Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X