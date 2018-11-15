Rs 1,200 crore GST fraud busted in Bengaluru: Huge modus operandi unearthed

Bengaluru, Nov 15: A major GST fraud amounting to around Rs 1,200 crore was busted in Bengaluru by the Goods and Services Tax authorities on Wednesday. It was stated that in a bid to avoid tax to the tune of Rs 200 crore, GST invoices worth around Rs 1,200 crore were created.

The module trading in fake GST invoices for claiming input tax credit was busted after the authorities conducted searches at 25 different places on Monday based on specific intelligence.

Also Read | Arun Jaitley slams GST 'critics' day after Raghuram Rajan's remark

Three persons, Basha, Hafeezur and Suhail were arrested and later produced before the Economic Offences Court at Koramangala. The trio were remanded in 14 days judicial custody.

According to G Narayanaswamy, the Commissioner of Central Tax, Bengaluru, these persons and the fake companies were engaging in trading of fake tax invoices for availing input tax credit by various steel scrap dealers and manufacturers of iron and steel products.

Also Read | Difficult to get away with scam under the new tax regime; Rs 37 crore scam unearthed

Investigations found that Basha had obtained 14 GST registrations in the name of his relatives, while Suhail obtained 6 GST registrations and floated 20 fake companies. They would create fake companies with fake addresses and issue fake GST invoices and then generate e-way bills. Investigations also found that fake vehicle registrations were created and no goods were supplied.