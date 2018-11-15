  • search

Rs 1,200 crore GST fraud busted in Bengaluru: Huge modus operandi unearthed

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How Asiya Andrabi destabilised Kashmir
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 15: A major GST fraud amounting to around Rs 1,200 crore was busted in Bengaluru by the Goods and Services Tax authorities on Wednesday. It was stated that in a bid to avoid tax to the tune of Rs 200 crore, GST invoices worth around Rs 1,200 crore were created.

    Rs 1,200 crore GST fraud busted in Bengaluru: Huge modus operandi unearthed

    The module trading in fake GST invoices for claiming input tax credit was busted after the authorities conducted searches at 25 different places on Monday based on specific intelligence.

    Also Read | Arun Jaitley slams GST 'critics' day after Raghuram Rajan's remark

    Three persons, Basha, Hafeezur and Suhail were arrested and later produced before the Economic Offences Court at Koramangala. The trio were remanded in 14 days judicial custody.

    According to G Narayanaswamy, the Commissioner of Central Tax, Bengaluru, these persons and the fake companies were engaging in trading of fake tax invoices for availing input tax credit by various steel scrap dealers and manufacturers of iron and steel products.

    Also Read | Difficult to get away with scam under the new tax regime; Rs 37 crore scam unearthed

    Investigations found that Basha had obtained 14 GST registrations in the name of his relatives, while Suhail obtained 6 GST registrations and floated 20 fake companies. They would create fake companies with fake addresses and issue fake GST invoices and then generate e-way bills. Investigations also found that fake vehicle registrations were created and no goods were supplied.

    Read more about:

    goods and services tax bengaluru fraud

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 6:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue