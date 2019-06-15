Rs 100 crore fraud case: Court to hear Monty Chadha's second bail plea on Monday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 15: A Delhi Court on Saturday deferred hearing in the bail plea filed by Wave Group Vice Chairman Monty Chadha, son of late liquor baron Ponty Chadha, in connection with a cheating case against him.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Gaurav Rao adjourned the matter for hearing on June 17 after Chadha's leading senior counsel failed to appear before the court citing personal reasons.

Earlier on Thursday, Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dala rejected Chadha's bail plea and sent him to 14-days judicial custody.

Monty was booked by the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police in January, 2018 in a cheating case over allegations of duping the investors of over Rs 100 crore in a real estate project at NH24.

In the FIR registered against the promoters of the company, including Monty Chadha in January 2018 that was lodged by complainants K Ramesh, Kaveri Ramesh and 19 others, Wave Group has been charged with inflicting "suffering for 11 years...with no visible end to the abuse in sight".

The FIR was filed against the promoters including Monty Chadha, Harmandeep Singh Kandhari, Rajinder Singh Chadha, Gurjit Singh Kocher, Kritika Gupta and other officials under IPC sections 420, 406, 469, 468, 471 and 1208.