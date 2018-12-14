Rs 100 coin to be introduced soon; check features

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to launch a 100-rupee coin with an image of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee soon, said an official statement.

Features of the new Rs 100 coin:

It will be a coin of the highest denomination in Indian history ever and it will be produced commemorating the memory of recently-deceased politician.

The coin will weigh 35 grams and when it will come into circulation is yet to be announced.

One side of the coin will have a portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with his name written below it in Devanagari and English.

Beneath the name, 1924-2018 will be inscribed which marks his year of birth and death respectively.

On the other side of the coin will be the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre and beneath it will be Satyameva Jayate inscribed in Devanagari script.

One the left side of the Ashoka Pillar, there will be Bharat written in Devanagari while on the right, there will be India in English.

At the bottom of the backside will be the rupee symbol and the denominational value of 100.

One of the tallest leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16 this year at the age of 93. He took an active part in India's freedom struggle in his 20's and held several political posts before becoming the prime minister in 1996, although just for 13 days. Later in 1998, he was appointed the PM yet again and served for 13 months. It was in 1999, when he served as the Prime Minister of India for nearly 6 years.