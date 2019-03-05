  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rs 1 cr fine slapped on Yes Bank for non-compliance

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 5: Private sector lender Yes Bank Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on the bank for non-compliance of directions on Swift messaging software.

    "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)... has levied an aggregate penalty of Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) on the bank for non-compliance of regulatory directions observed during assessment of implementation of SWIFT-related operational controls," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Swift is the global messaging software used for transactions by the financial entities. Notably, the massive Rs 14,000 crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) was a case of misuse of this messsaging software. Post the PNB fraud, which came to light in February 2018, the RBI has been tough on banks to tighten all kinds of transactions.

    [Rs 4 crore fine slapped on Karnataka Bank]

    On Monday, RBI had imposed a total monetary fine of Rs 8 crore on three banks - Karnataka Bank, United Bank of India and Karur Vysya Bank - for non-compliance of directions on Swift messaging software.

    Earlier on Saturday, four banks -- SBI, Union Bank of India, Dena Bank and IDBI -- had informed exchanges about monetary penalty slapped on them by the regulator for non-compliance with various directions. Fine of Rs 3 crore was imposed on Union Bank, Rs 2 crore on Dena Bank, and Rs 1 crore each on IDBI and the SBI.

    PTI

    More rbi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    rbi fine yes bank

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue