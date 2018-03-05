Rs 1.8 crore transferred by Karti to influential political figure under ED lens

Under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate is a huge money transfer made by Karti Chidambaram to the account of an influential political figure. The ED is probing the transfer of over Rs 1 crore made from Karti's account in the Chennai branch of the Royal Scotland Bank.

While the political figure will be summoned for questioning, the ED would also move a remand application seeking Karti's custody. He is currently in CBI custody and his remand ends today.

Karti was arrested on February 28 from Chennai by the CBI in connection with the INX Media pay off the case. He was brought face to face with Indrani Mukerjea on Sunday. INX Media which was promoted by Indrani and her husband Peter have been accused of seeking Karti's help for FIPB clearance.

The ED said that the discovery of this transaction amounting to Rs 1.8 crore was crucial. It is still unclear why such a huge amount of money had been transferred by Karti. Once the CBI custody ends, we will seek Karti's remand to question him in a bid to understand the money trail better, an ED official said.

