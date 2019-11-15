Rs 1,672 for 3 egg whites: 5-star hotel charges Shekhar Ravjiani; Twitter calls it ‘eggtremely shock

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 15: You must be aware of Bollywood actor Rahul Bose's viral video complaining about Chandigarh's JW Marriott charging ridiculously Rs 442 for two bananas that triggered a lot of debates online. However, Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani of famous Vishal-Shekhar duo has recently paid Rs 1,672 for three egg whites in Ahmedabad Hyatt Regency.

    Shekhar Ravjiani

    Taking to Twitter, Rajviani wrote,'' Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal."

    In July, Rahul Bose had also earlier shared an unexpected experience of paying Rs. 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel in Chandigarh. The incident created a storm as he made a hard-to-miss video commenting that those bananas were just too good for him.

    A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on hotel JW Marriott Chandigarh by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.

    Twitterati couldn't hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'.

