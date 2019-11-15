Rs 1,672 for 3 egg whites: 5 star hotel charges Shekhar Ravjiani; Twitter calls it eggtremely shock
New Delhi, Nov 15: You must be aware of Bollywood actor Rahul Bose's viral video complaining about Chandigarh's JW Marriott charging ridiculously Rs 442 for two bananas that triggered a lot of debates online. However, Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani of famous Vishal-Shekhar duo has recently paid Rs 1,672 for three egg whites in Ahmedabad Hyatt Regency.
Taking to Twitter, Rajviani wrote,'' Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal."
Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???— Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019
That was an Eggxorbitant meal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR
In July, Rahul Bose had also earlier shared an unexpected experience of paying Rs. 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel in Chandigarh. The incident created a storm as he made a hard-to-miss video commenting that those bananas were just too good for him.
A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on hotel JW Marriott Chandigarh by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.
Twitterati couldn't hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'.
ANDAaaz apna apna 😭😝 Ye toh eggtremely shocking hai 😲— Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) November 14, 2019
Not shocking.. ande 5star rated murgi ne diya hoga.. to standard to match hona banta hai .. 😝— Dhananjay kumar 🇮🇳 (@dhananjai_2007) November 14, 2019
The service charge of 5% is maybe for the chicken which laid the eggs— No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) November 14, 2019
Joke is, someone going to a 5 star rated hotel for boiled eggs 😂— Abdullah Ansari | عبدالله انصارى (@Abdulla37828528) November 14, 2019