Rs 1,672 for 3 egg whites: 5 star hotel charges Shekhar Ravjiani; Twitter calls it eggtremely shock

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 15: You must be aware of Bollywood actor Rahul Bose's viral video complaining about Chandigarh's JW Marriott charging ridiculously Rs 442 for two bananas that triggered a lot of debates online. However, Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani of famous Vishal-Shekhar duo has recently paid Rs 1,672 for three egg whites in Ahmedabad Hyatt Regency.

Taking to Twitter, Rajviani wrote,''Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal."

Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???

That was an Eggxorbitant meal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019

In July, Rahul Bose had also earlier shared an unexpected experience of paying Rs. 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel in Chandigarh. The incident created a storm as he made a hard-to-miss video commenting that those bananas were just too good for him.

A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been imposed on hotel JW Marriott Chandigarh by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.

Twitterati couldn't hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'.

ANDAaaz apna apna 😭😝 Ye toh eggtremely shocking hai 😲 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) November 14, 2019

Not shocking.. ande 5star rated murgi ne diya hoga.. to standard to match hona banta hai .. 😝 — Dhananjay kumar 🇮🇳 (@dhananjai_2007) November 14, 2019

The service charge of 5% is maybe for the chicken which laid the eggs — No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) November 14, 2019

Joke is, someone going to a 5 star rated hotel for boiled eggs 😂 — Abdullah Ansari | عبدالله انصارى (@Abdulla37828528) November 14, 2019