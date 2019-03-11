RRC Recruitment 2019: Registration process begins for 1 lakh Level 1 posts from this date

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) will start the online recruitment process to fill one lakh vacancy of Group D post soon. The link for online registration and filling up of application with detailed centralised employment notice will be available at 5 pm on March 12.

As per the latest notification from Indian Railway says, the RRB Group D 2019 application process will begin tomorrow at 5 pm on RRB websites. The indicative advertisement for recruitment on RRB Group D or Level 1 posts was published by Indian Railway in Employment News on February 23, 2019. In the indicative advertisement, the national carrier had said that the recruitment registration for Level 1 posts will be through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) websites.

Also Read | RRB MI Recruitment 2019: Check date, time, fee, how to apply

The posts that are available in the RRB Level 1 recruitment 2019



Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman)

Gateman

Pointsman

Helper in various departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments)

Porter and more.

Interested candidates must have at least a matriculation certificate with ITI or an NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) certificate accredited by NCVT.

Group D Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification required

All the candidates interested in applying need to be matriculate or class 10 pass from a recognised board or university.

Group D Recruitment 2019: How to apply

The Group D recruitment will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) like rrccr.com, rrcer.com, rrcecr.gov.in, and other regional RRC sites.

Application fees:

General category: Rs 500

SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories: Rs 250.

Regional websites for RRB Group D:

Western Railway: Direct Link

North Western Railway: Direct Link

North Central Railway: Direct Link

South Western Railway: Direct Link

West Central Railway: Direct Link

East Coast Railway: Direct Link

South East Central Railway: Direct Link

Northern Railway: Direct Link

Southern Railway: Direct Link

North Eastern Railway: Direct Link

Northeast Frontier Railway: Direct Link

Eastern Railway: Direct Link

Central Railway: Direct Link

East Central Railway: Direct Link

South Eastern Railway: Direct Link

South Central Railway: Direct Link

Important date to remember:

Group D post: March 12

RRB Group D: Exam pattern

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes

A total of 100 questions will be framed

Multiple-choice type questions will be asked and one-third marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Group D Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions. Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this test, a candidate's physical capabilities will be tested with some tasks.

Meanwhile, Indian Railway recently concluded the first stage of selection process for more than 62,000 Group D or Level 1 posts. The first stage of RRB Group D recruitment, which was CBT, was conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The ensuing process of Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).