RRC Recruitment 2019: Registration process begins for 1 lakh Level 1 posts from this date
New Delhi, Mar 11: The Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) will start the online recruitment process to fill one lakh vacancy of Group D post soon. The link for online registration and filling up of application with detailed centralised employment notice will be available at 5 pm on March 12.
As per the latest notification from Indian Railway says, the RRB Group D 2019 application process will begin tomorrow at 5 pm on RRB websites. The indicative advertisement for recruitment on RRB Group D or Level 1 posts was published by Indian Railway in Employment News on February 23, 2019. In the indicative advertisement, the national carrier had said that the recruitment registration for Level 1 posts will be through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) websites.
The posts that are available in the RRB Level 1 recruitment 2019
- Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman)
- Gateman
- Pointsman
- Helper in various departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments)
- Porter and more.
Interested candidates must have at least a matriculation certificate with ITI or an NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) certificate accredited by NCVT.
Group D Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification required
All the candidates interested in applying need to be matriculate or class 10 pass from a recognised board or university.
Group D Recruitment 2019: How to apply
The Group D recruitment will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) like rrccr.com, rrcer.com, rrcecr.gov.in, and other regional RRC sites.
Application fees:
- General category: Rs 500
- SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories: Rs 250.
Regional websites for RRB Group D:
Western Railway: Direct Link
North Western Railway: Direct Link
North Central Railway: Direct Link
South Western Railway: Direct Link
West Central Railway: Direct Link
East Coast Railway: Direct Link
South East Central Railway: Direct Link
Northern Railway: Direct Link
Southern Railway: Direct Link
North Eastern Railway: Direct Link
Northeast Frontier Railway: Direct Link
Eastern Railway: Direct Link
Central Railway: Direct Link
East Central Railway: Direct Link
South Eastern Railway: Direct Link
South Central Railway: Direct Link
Important date to remember:
Group D post: March 12
RRB Group D: Exam pattern
- The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes
- A total of 100 questions will be framed
- Multiple-choice type questions will be asked and one-third marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Group D Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure
- Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this test, a candidate's physical capabilities will be tested with some tasks.
Meanwhile, Indian Railway recently concluded the first stage of selection process for more than 62,000 Group D or Level 1 posts. The first stage of RRB Group D recruitment, which was CBT, was conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The ensuing process of Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).