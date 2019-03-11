RRC Recruitment 2019: Registration process begins for 1 lakh Level 1 posts from this date

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 11: The Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) will start the online recruitment process to fill one lakh vacancy of Group D post soon. The link for online registration and filling up of application with detailed centralised employment notice will be available at 5 pm on March 12.

    As per the latest notification from Indian Railway says, the RRB Group D 2019 application process will begin tomorrow at 5 pm on RRB websites. The indicative advertisement for recruitment on RRB Group D or Level 1 posts was published by Indian Railway in Employment News on February 23, 2019. In the indicative advertisement, the national carrier had said that the recruitment registration for Level 1 posts will be through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) websites.

    The posts that are available in the RRB Level 1 recruitment 2019

    • Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman)
    • Gateman
    • Pointsman
    • Helper in various departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments)
    • Porter and more.

    Interested candidates must have at least a matriculation certificate with ITI or an NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) certificate accredited by NCVT.

    Group D Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification required

    All the candidates interested in applying need to be matriculate or class 10 pass from a recognised board or university.

    Group D Recruitment 2019: How to apply

    The Group D recruitment will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) like rrccr.com, rrcer.com, rrcecr.gov.in, and other regional RRC sites.

    Application fees:

    • General category: Rs 500
    • SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories: Rs 250.

    Regional websites for RRB Group D:

    Western Railway: Direct Link
    North Western Railway: Direct Link
    North Central Railway: Direct Link
    South Western Railway: Direct Link
    West Central Railway: Direct Link
    East Coast Railway: Direct Link
    South East Central Railway: Direct Link
    Northern Railway: Direct Link
    Southern Railway: Direct Link
    North Eastern Railway: Direct Link
    Northeast Frontier Railway: Direct Link
    Eastern Railway: Direct Link
    Central Railway: Direct Link
    East Central Railway: Direct Link
    South Eastern Railway: Direct Link
    South Central Railway: Direct Link
    Important date to remember:

    Group D post: March 12

    RRB Group D: Exam pattern

    • The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes
    • A total of 100 questions will be framed
    • Multiple-choice type questions will be asked and one-third marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

    Group D Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

    • Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.
    • Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this test, a candidate's physical capabilities will be tested with some tasks.

    Meanwhile, Indian Railway recently concluded the first stage of selection process for more than 62,000 Group D or Level 1 posts. The first stage of RRB Group D recruitment, which was CBT, was conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The ensuing process of Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).

