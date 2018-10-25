  • search

RRB ALP Result 2018 date

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 25: The RRB ALP Result 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

    RRB ALP Result 2018 date

    The results are expected by the end of this month. The results are most likely to be declared on October 30. The RRB is yet to confirm the date.

    As per the last information, the RRBs had given one last extension to candidates to submittheir preferences and update the information on the portal till October 21, 2018. This is now complete. Before RRB releases the dates for the Second Stage CBT for ALP & Technician Exam 2018, the RRB ALP Result 2018 would be released on various RRB regional websites.

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 16:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue