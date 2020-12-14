RRB Recruitment Exams start tomorrow: All you should know

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The RRB Recruitment exams will be held from December 15 onwards for filling up vacancies in which more than 2.44 crore candidates will be appearing in different cities of the country.

The first phase of the exam will commence from December 15 till Dec 18, 2020, for Isolated and Ministerial categories. This will be followed by NTPC categories from December 28 to tentatively till March 2021 and the third recruitment for Level-1 from tentatively April 2020 onwards till June end, 2021, the official release reads.

"Efforts are being made by RRBs to ensure that as far as possible the candidates are accommodated in their own State so that they can reach their exam centres by undertaking the overnight journey. Female and PWD candidates are accommodated within their home states. However, considering the skewed distribution of candidates area-wise, there will be unavoidable interstate movements. Railways will be running special exam trains to cater to the travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible. Chief Secretaries of concerned State Governments have also been requested to extend support of local administration to RRBs for conducting CBTs in a secure and safe manner ensuring social distancing," according to the Indian Railways.

"Candidates having temperature more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue. Intimation in this regard will also be sent to their registered email and mobile number regarding the rescheduling of such candidates. The exact date of the re-scheduled exam of such candidates will be intimated subsequently. The candidate should use his/her own facemask. Candidate has to produce COVID-19 self-declaration in the prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same he/she will not be allowed into the exam venue. After each shift the exam centre will be sanitized before starting another shift," the Railways also said.