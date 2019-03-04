RRB Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,937 paramedical posts; check details here

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 04: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the an official notification for RRB Paramedical vacancies. A total of 1937 vacancies were to be filled by this recruitment drive.

    This recruitment includes 1937 vacancies for various Paramedical Posts i.e. Dietician, Staff Nurse Dental Hygienist, Dialysis Technician, Extension Educator, Health & Malaria Inspector Grade III, Optometrist, Perfusuionis etc.

    RRB Paramedical 2019: Important dates

    Candidates can access the notification and apply for the Paramedical category positions at the RRB regional websites. The last day to register for these positions is April 2nd. Candidates can pay the application fees online on or before April 5th and the application process should be completed by April 7th, 2019.

    Application Process Begins: March 4th
    Registration Process Ends: April 2nd, 2019 23:59 hrs
    Last day to Pay Application Fees:

    • Offline: April 4th 13:00 hrs
    • Online: April 5th 22:00 hrs

    Final Submission of Application: April 7th, 2019
    CBT Test Date: First week of June

    Application Fee

    The application fee for all candidates except the fee Concession categories is Rs. 500. Out of this fee of Rs. 500 an amount of Rs. 400 will be refunded to the candidate's bank account duly deducting bank charges, after they appear in CBT.

    The application fee for candidates belonging to SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / PwBDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class is Rs. 250. In case of reserved categories Rs. 240 will be refunded.

    RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Vacancy detail

    Posts Name Name Vacancies Detail
    Dietician 04
    Staff Nurse 1109
    Dentral Hygienist 05
    Dialsis Technician 20
    Extension Educator 11
    Health & Malaria Inspector Inspector grade II 289
    Lab Superintendent Grade-II 25
    Optometrist 06
    Perfusionist 01
    Physiothe-Rapist 21
    Pharmacist Grade-II 277
    Radiographer 61
    Speech Therapist 1
    ECG Technician 23
    Lady health visitor 02
    Lab assistant Grade-3 82
    Lab superintendent
    Various paramedical posts
    Total vacancies 1937 Posts

    RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: How to apply

    • Go to official regional website
    • On the homepage, click on RRB paramedic recruitment Online application
    • Click on 'new registration'
    • Select the regional centre you need to apply for
    • Select education level and community
    • Fill form, upload images
    • Make payment

