RRB Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,937 paramedical posts; check details here

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 04: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the an official notification for RRB Paramedical vacancies. A total of 1937 vacancies were to be filled by this recruitment drive.

This recruitment includes 1937 vacancies for various Paramedical Posts i.e. Dietician, Staff Nurse Dental Hygienist, Dialysis Technician, Extension Educator, Health & Malaria Inspector Grade III, Optometrist, Perfusuionis etc.

RRB Paramedical 2019: Important dates

Candidates can access the notification and apply for the Paramedical category positions at the RRB regional websites. The last day to register for these positions is April 2nd. Candidates can pay the application fees online on or before April 5th and the application process should be completed by April 7th, 2019.

Application Process Begins: March 4th

Registration Process Ends: April 2nd, 2019 23:59 hrs

Last day to Pay Application Fees:

Offline: April 4th 13:00 hrs

Online: April 5th 22:00 hrs

Final Submission of Application: April 7th, 2019

CBT Test Date: First week of June

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates except the fee Concession categories is Rs. 500. Out of this fee of Rs. 500 an amount of Rs. 400 will be refunded to the candidate's bank account duly deducting bank charges, after they appear in CBT.

The application fee for candidates belonging to SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / PwBDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class is Rs. 250. In case of reserved categories Rs. 240 will be refunded.

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: Vacancy detail

Posts Name Name Vacancies Detail Dietician 04 Staff Nurse 1109 Dentral Hygienist 05 Dialsis Technician 20 Extension Educator 11 Health & Malaria Inspector Inspector grade II 289 Lab Superintendent Grade-II 25 Optometrist 06 Perfusionist 01 Physiothe-Rapist 21 Pharmacist Grade-II 277 Radiographer 61 Speech Therapist 1 ECG Technician 23 Lady health visitor 02 Lab assistant Grade-3 82 Lab superintendent — Various paramedical posts — Total vacancies 1937 Posts

RRB Paramedical staff recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to official regional website

On the homepage, click on RRB paramedic recruitment Online application

Click on 'new registration'

Select the regional centre you need to apply for

Select education level and community

Fill form, upload images

Make payment