RRB Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1665 ministerial and isolated categories posts

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 09: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) recruitment 2019 has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 1665 Ministerial And Isolated Categories Posts. The candidate can apply before 07.04.2019.

Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active personal email id and keep them active for the entire duration of recruitment as RRBs shall send all recruitment related communications only through SMS and email till the recruitment is completely over. RRBs will not entertain any request for change of mobile number and e-mail address at any stage.

Post Name: Junior Stenographer, Physical Training Instructor, Assistant Mistress, Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant/school, Staff And Welfare Inspector, Junior Translator, Chief Law Assistant, Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist And Metallurgist, Finger Print Examiner, Cook, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Post Graduate Teacher

Education Qualification: Applicants must possess 10th, 12th, Diploma, Degree, B.Ed., or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit: Minimum Age: 18 Years Maximum Age: 45 Years

Salary Details: Rs. 25,500/- to Rs. 47,600/-

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Test, Main Test and Interview.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 08.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 07.04.2019

Click here for notification

Click here to apply