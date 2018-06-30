English
RRB Recruitment 2018: Eastern Railways begins hiring, apply before July 9

    New Delhi, June 30: The Eastern Railway has issued a notification inviting candidates for the post of house staff under the RRB Recruitment 2018. The hiring will be done on the basis of a walk-in interview to be conducted on July 10. The last date to apply is July 9 2018.

    RRB Recruitment 2018: How to apply:

    The candidates have to send their application with bio-data, attested copies of MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate to "Medical Director, B.R.Singh Hospital, Sealdah, Kolkata- 700014."

    Vacancy details:

    • Total posts: 7
    • Name of the post: House Staff

    Post wise vacancy details:

    • House Staff/ General Medicine: 2
    • General Surgery: 1
    • Gynaecology: 1
    • Pathology: 1
    • Anaesthesiology: 1
    • ENT: 1

    Eligibility, dates and selection process for RRB Recruitment 2018:

    • The candidates with a Bachelor's degree in Medical Science may apply on or before July 9, 2018.
    • The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview on July 10 at 12 pm. The recruitment process will be conducted for the selection of House Staffs at B.R.Singh Hospital, Kolkata.
    • Last date to apply: July 9, 2018
    • Walk-in-Interview: July 10, 2018 at 12 pm

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 7:05 [IST]
