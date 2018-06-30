RRB Recruitment 2018: Eastern Railways begins hiring, apply before July 9

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, June 30: The Eastern Railway has issued a notification inviting candidates for the post of house staff under the RRB Recruitment 2018. The hiring will be done on the basis of a walk-in interview to be conducted on July 10. The last date to apply is July 9 2018.
RRB Recruitment 2018: How to apply:
The candidates have to send their application with bio-data, attested copies of MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate to "Medical Director, B.R.Singh Hospital, Sealdah, Kolkata- 700014."
Vacancy details:
- Total posts: 7
- Name of the post: House Staff
Post wise vacancy details:
- House Staff/ General Medicine: 2
- General Surgery: 1
- Gynaecology: 1
- Pathology: 1
- Anaesthesiology: 1
- ENT: 1
Eligibility, dates and selection process for RRB Recruitment 2018:
- The candidates with a Bachelor's degree in Medical Science may apply on or before July 9, 2018.
- The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview on July 10 at 12 pm. The recruitment process will be conducted for the selection of House Staffs at B.R.Singh Hospital, Kolkata.
- Last date to apply: July 9, 2018
- Walk-in-Interview: July 10, 2018 at 12 pm
