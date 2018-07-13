RRB Recruitment 2018, check application status

New Delhi, July 13: Indian Railway aspirants can now keep a track of the latest updates for Railway Group C, D exam as part of the RRB Recruitment 2018. More details are available on the official website.

The Railway Recruitment board has updated a link for the candidates to check application status for candidates who have applied for the Group C ALP and technicians posts.

Indian Railways had notified to fill up and conduct the examination for 26,502 posts with 7,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians. The link for the updates is live on the website till July 20, 2018, till 11:59 pm. The details are available at indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB recruitment 2018, section process:

The RRB will select the candidates for Group D Exam on the basis of a CBT (Computer Based Test).

Once a candidate qualifies CBT, they need to go through Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The question paper will be set in 15 different languages namely English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Konkani, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Marathi, Oriya, Manipuri, Telugu and Tamil. RRB will set the question paper in 15 different languages to ensure candidates across the country get an opportunity.

After qualifying second stage CBT while opting for ALP, candidates will have to appear for computer-based aptitude test (AT).

The board was expected to conduct the exam between April and May but with over 1.5 crore applications for 1 lakh posts received by RRB delayed the process. RRB took time to check applications and has also extended the last date of submission applications. Here is another chance for all the candidates who did not register earlier.