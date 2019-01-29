RRB recruitment 2018-19: Western Railway apprentices result announced; how to check

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of Western Railway apprentice posts. The candidates who had applied for the Apprentice positions can check the results through the official website.

The Western Railway conducts the recruitment through the exam to fill the vacancies of Apprentice, for the various posts like Electrician, Turner, Carpenter, Electronic Mechanic, Welder (G&S) etc. The recruitment test was conducted to fill a total of 3,553 vacant seats. Along with the results, the RRB has also released the cut-off and merit list.

RRB recruitment 2018-19: How to check results

Visit the official website of RRB - rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link which says 'Western Railway Apprentice Results link'.

The names of the selected candidates, as well as the cut-off, will appear in a pdf format file.

Download the list and take a print out for further reference.