  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB Railway Group D Result 2018 date and time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 16: The RRB Group D Result 2018 is likely to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    RRB Railway Group D Result 2018 today, know at what time

    As per reports, the RRBs are expected to release the answer for second stage Group D, ALP and Technician exam today. However, there isn't any official confirmation yet for the same.

    "The results of Group D examinations are likely to be available on all the websites on Saturday after 11 pm," say reports quoting sources. However, there isn't any official confirmation yet for the same.

    Earlier it was said that the results would be declared by February 13. However the new date is Sunday, February 17. With approximately 63,000 vacancies at stake, RRB Group D recruitment is one of the largest in recent times.

    The result is most likely to be released in pdf format but candidates would still need their registration number to check their result.

    Once the result is released, candidates can follow the steps given below to check their qualification status for the PET which will be conducted for candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D.

    How to check RRB Group D result 2018: How to check

    • Go to rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Click on the revised results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    RRB Group D results: Full list of websites to check Railway Recruitment Board

    • RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im),
    • RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
    • Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
    • Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
    • Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
    • Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
    • Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
    • Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)
    • Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
    • Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
    • Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)
    • Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)
    • Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)
    • Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
    • Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
    • Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
    • Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
    • Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
    • Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
    • Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue