RRB Railway Group D Result 2018 date and time

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: The RRB Group D Result 2018 is likely to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

As per reports, the RRBs are expected to release the answer for second stage Group D, ALP and Technician exam today. However, there isn't any official confirmation yet for the same.

"The results of Group D examinations are likely to be available on all the websites on Saturday after 11 pm," say reports quoting sources. However, there isn't any official confirmation yet for the same.

Earlier it was said that the results would be declared by February 13. However the new date is Sunday, February 17. With approximately 63,000 vacancies at stake, RRB Group D recruitment is one of the largest in recent times.

The result is most likely to be released in pdf format but candidates would still need their registration number to check their result.

Once the result is released, candidates can follow the steps given below to check their qualification status for the PET which will be conducted for candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D.

How to check RRB Group D result 2018: How to check

Go to rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the revised results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

RRB Group D results: Full list of websites to check Railway Recruitment Board

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)