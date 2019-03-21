  • search
    RRB Railway Group D PET Result 2019 for this zone declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 21: The RRB Railway Group D PET Result 2019 has been declared for one zone. The results are available on the official website.

    The result has been declared for the Bhubaneswar Zone. The Group D PET exam was conducted from March 18 to 20 2019.

    For the result, the documents required include, Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth, Class 12 certificate (to verify candidates' name and father/ mothers' name), Income certificate for waiving exam fee for economically backward classes, NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment, Caste certificate, Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried, Self-certification by the Transgender candidates and J&K domicile certificate. The results are available on rrcbbs.org.in. 

    How to check RRB Railway Group D PET result 2019:

    • Go to rrcbbs.org.in
    • Click on view result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    rrb results

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
