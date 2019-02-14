RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 notification to be out soon

India

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the recruitment notification for around one lakh posts in the month of February 2019. As per the latest information, the board will release the recruitment notification for the huge number of vacancies on February 23, 2019.

As per RRB, the notification will be released soon in the next week. Before this, the Railways had released RRB NTPC notification for more than 18,000 vacancies in 2015.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2018: How to check

Go to the official website of RRBs

On the homepage, click on the answer keys link

Enter your application/roll number, date of exam and other details in the given space

Click on submit

Answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out of the same for future use

RRB Group D result:

The recruitment for 1,51,548 posts under RRB Group D, RRB ALP, RRB JE and other recruitment in Railway is in the process now. On a related development, sources also confirmed that the RRB Group D result is expected in mid-February, but the exact date has not been fixed yet by RRB.