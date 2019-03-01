  • search
    RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 begins today; Check vacancy details, eligibility

    New Delhi, Mar, 01: Railway Recruitment Board, (RRB) has released the notification online for 35,277 vacant posts. RRB said that the application window for the NTPC paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated categories will now start from March 1 (today).

    "Online Registration for CEN No.01/2019 for Non Technical Popular Categories(NTPC) - Under Graduate and Graduate Posts will open on 01-03-2019," read the notification available in the official website .

    Candidates interested in securing the jobs at the Indian Railways can apply for the 1,30,000 vacancies by visiting the official website; rrbcdg.gov.in and other RRB regional sites.

    RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

    There are 35,277 vacant posts in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

    • Total vacancies: 35,277
    • Undergraduate posts: 10,628
    • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4,319
    • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760
    • Junior Time keeper: 17
    • Trains Clerk: 592
    • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940
    • Graduate posts: 24,649
    • Traffic Assistant: 88
    • Goods Guard: 5748
    • Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638
    • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164
    • Senior Time Keeper: 14
    • Commercial Apprentice: 259
    • Station Master: 6865

    RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

    Candidates are required to apply online on the official regional websites.

    • The online application process would commence from 4 pm on March 1, 2019.
    • Last date to fill the online application form is midnight of March 31, 2019.
    • The fees can be submitted up-till April 5, 2019.

    RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

    • NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.
    • Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor's degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

    Age limit: The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019.

    For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates need to check notification released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

