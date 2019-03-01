RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 begins today; Check vacancy details, eligibility

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Mar, 01: Railway Recruitment Board, (RRB) has released the notification online for 35,277 vacant posts. RRB said that the application window for the NTPC paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated categories will now start from March 1 (today).

"Online Registration for CEN No.01/2019 for Non Technical Popular Categories(NTPC) - Under Graduate and Graduate Posts will open on 01-03-2019," read the notification available in the official website .

Candidates interested in securing the jobs at the Indian Railways can apply for the 1,30,000 vacancies by visiting the official website; rrbcdg.gov.in and other RRB regional sites.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

There are 35,277 vacant posts in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Total vacancies: 35,277

Undergraduate posts: 10,628

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4,319

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760

Junior Time keeper: 17

Trains Clerk: 592

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940

Graduate posts: 24,649

Traffic Assistant: 88

Goods Guard: 5748

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164

Senior Time Keeper: 14

Commercial Apprentice: 259

Station Master: 6865

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Candidates are required to apply online on the official regional websites.

The online application process would commence from 4 pm on March 1, 2019.

Last date to fill the online application form is midnight of March 31, 2019.

The fees can be submitted up-till April 5, 2019.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.

Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor's degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

Age limit: The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019.

For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates need to check notification released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.