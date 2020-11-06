RRB NTPC Exam 2020: All you need to know about writing self-declaration on admit card

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 06: RRB NTPC exam 2020 will began from 15 December. Candidates who will appear for the RRB NTPC exam, have been asked to write a paragraph of self-declaration on the admit card. For this purpose, a blank space will be available in the admit card.

Likewise, blank spaces will also be available for signature and left thumb impression. Candidates have been asked not to fill these white spaces beforehand.

Here are some of the key points:

Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam.

Candidates will have to write the paragraph of self-declaration, sign and affix the left thumb impression at the exam venue only in the presence of the invigilator at the exam hall.

Candidates have to hand over the admit card to the invigilator.

Candidates also have to carry one color photograph of size 35 mm x 45 mm --- same --- which was uploaded in the application, on the day of the exam.

To enter the exam center candidates need to have the RRB NTPC admit card/hall ticket which will be issued by the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) soon. RRB NTPC admit card will be available on the official websites of all RRBs.