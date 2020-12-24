RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Kolkata region released with important notice

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: The RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for the Kolkata region has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The candidates who applied for the examination can download their admit card on the respective regional website. The RRB NTPC exam will commence on December 28 and the RRB will first conduct the first stage examination in the Computer Based Mode (CBT).

In view of the COVID-19 guidelines, the examination will be conducted in multiple phases to ensure social distancing. The first phase of the elections will be conducted between December 28 to January 13, 2021.

The candidates are advised to only refer to the official websites of the RRB for any sort of information. "The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores).

Accordingly, the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly," the notice regarding the exam schedule reads.