RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment advertisement released, check details here

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 20: The RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment advertisement has been released. The notification once released would be available on the official website.

The advertisement is relating to the 1.30 lakh vacancies. According to the advertisement, there would be 30,000 vacancies for NTPC, Para Medical Staff, Ministerial and isolated categories and 1 lakh candidates would be recruited for Level-1 Posts.

The online registration for Non-Technical Popular Categories begins on February 28 2019. The applications for the para medical staff, ministerial and isolated staff posts can be submitted from March 8 2019.

Important dates:

Opening of online applications (NTPC): Feb 29 10.00 hrs

Opening of online registration of applications (Para-Medical staff: March 8 10.00 hrs

Opening of online registration of applications (Ministerial and Isolated staff): March 8 10.000 hrs

Opening of online registration of applications (Level-1) March 12, 10.000 hrs