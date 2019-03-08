  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 08: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the recruitment notification for Ministerial & Isolated Categories today, on March 8, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply directly through the official website of RRB and other regional websites from today.

    RRB MI Recruitment 2019: Check date, time, fee, how to apply

    The recruitment drive aims to hire more than ten thousand vacancies are available for the posts like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc.

    Also Read | RRB Group D Results Update: Candidates may score more than total marks; here's why

    According to the notification the RRB has divided the vacancies in four categories -

    RRB/CEN01/2019: Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC)

    RRB/CEN02/2019: Para-Medical Staff

    RRB/CEN03/2019: Ministerial and Isolated Categories

    RRB/CEN04/2019: Level-1 Posts.

    RRB MI recruitment 2019: How to file the application

    • Go to the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in
    • Look for recruitment for NTPC, para-medical, level-1 and MI posts.
    • Fill the required information, also upload your photos and signature.
    • Click on submit form after paying the application fee.
    • Take a print out for future reference.
    • RRB MI recruitment application fee
    • Rs 500 for candidates belonging to General/OBC categories
    • Rs 250 for SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
