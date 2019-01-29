RRB JE recruitment 2019: Apply before Jan 31, details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released vacancies for the post of junior engineer (JE) on its official websites this month. To submit the application form, aspirants will have to visit the official website of RRB.

As per the notification, a total of 13,487 posts are vacant for the post of junior engineer (JE). The last date to submit the online application form for RRB JE post is 31st January and applicants can do the registrations till 11:50 pm. The stage-I computer-based exam for the same will be held in April.

Candidates can pay for the exam till February 4, 209 via offline mode and online application fee is accepted till February 5, 2019. Selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

Here's how to apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2019:

Open the regional website of RRB at rrb.gov.in

Click on the link for the recruitment of RRB JE

Register yourself for the vacancy

Upload your documents

Submit the application fee

Click on OK to submit your application form

Download your application form

Take a printout for future references