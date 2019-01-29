  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    RRB JE recruitment 2019: Apply before Jan 31, details here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released vacancies for the post of junior engineer (JE) on its official websites this month. To submit the application form, aspirants will have to visit the official website of RRB.

    RRB JE recruitment 2019: Apply before Jan 31, details here

    As per the notification, a total of 13,487 posts are vacant for the post of junior engineer (JE). The last date to submit the online application form for RRB JE post is 31st January and applicants can do the registrations till 11:50 pm. The stage-I computer-based exam for the same will be held in April.

    Candidates can pay for the exam till February 4, 209 via offline mode and online application fee is accepted till February 5, 2019. Selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

    Here's how to apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2019:

    • Open the regional website of RRB at rrb.gov.in
    • Click on the link for the recruitment of RRB JE
    • Register yourself for the vacancy
    • Upload your documents
    • Submit the application fee
    • Click on OK to submit your application form
    • Download your application form
    • Take a printout for future references

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue