    RRB JE exam 2019 begins today: Important tips

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 22: The RRB JE exam 2019 begins today. More details are available on the official website.

    The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Junior Engineer(JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The exams would be conducted on May 22.

    Prelims exam would comprise four sections- Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and General Science. Marks total-100.

    Maths and General Science will have 30 questions each and General Intelligence-Reasoning and General Awareness will have 25 and 15 questions respectively.

    Candidates will have 90 minutes to answer the questions, while those candidates belonging to the PwBD category will get 120 minutes.

    The first exam would be a computer based test or CBI. The test will be based on the education standards and minimum technical qualifications needed for the post. There would be negative marking of 1/3rd for each wrong answer in CBT.

    The minimum marks need to qualify is 40 per cent. The pass mark is 30 per cent and 25 per cent for candidates belonging to SC and ST respectively. For the OBC candidates, the pass mark is 30 per cent. Candidates who clear the 1st stage can write the 2nd stage CBT.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
