RRB Group D September 25 exam 2018 date, check update here

New Delhi, Sep 27: The RRB Group D September 25 exam 2018 has been cancelled. A new notification has now been released on the official website.

Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released an official notice after it cancelled the RRB Group D Exam 2018 which was scheduled for September 25, 2018. The First Stage CBT was cancelled yesterday and candidates were informed by means of an SMS.

Please be informed that the examination has been rescheduled and the revised date of the examination would be informed in due course of time.

As per the notice released, the RRB Group D September 25 examinations would be conducted only after October 16, 2018. Also, please be informed that the examination of various centres at Bhopal city has only been cancelled. For the rest of the candidates, the examination was conducted as per schedule and would be valid.

As for the candidates who would be appearing in the examination on September 30, the admit cards have been released and are now available. The exam date, city and shift details for the RRB Group D 1s Stage CBT scheduled after October 16 would also be activated on September 30, 2018. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for any updates regarding the RRB Group D Exam. You can read the official notification here: official notice on rrbbpl.gov.in.