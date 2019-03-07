RRB Group D Results Update: Candidates may score more than total marks; here's why

New Delhi, Mar 07: RRB candidates who appeared for the Level-1 Railway Recruitment Board exams might get more marks due to normalisation, which is being used in most competitive exams including GATES.

The decision was taken by Indian Railways after a 'morphed' marksheet showing extra marks given in RRB results went viral on social media.

What is Score normalisation

Normalisation is a process for ensuring that students are neither advantaged nor disadvantaged by the difficulty of papers they write.

SOME FACTS AGAINST MISINFORMATION BEING CIRCULATED, IN MEDIA, ON THE METHODOLOGY OF MARKING SYSTEM FOR LEVEL 1 SELECTION TEST CONDUCTED BY INDIAN RAILWAYS. pic.twitter.com/qefxyL0g1i — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 6, 2019

The railways said 'normalisation' as a method is being used in most competitive exams including GATES.

"This method of normalisation is being followed for nearly 19 years now, since 2000. On normalisation, marks secured by a candidate can become more than the total marks of the exam paper," the statement said.

How RRBs will normalize Group D scores

RRB Group D result, as mentioned above, will have normalized score, that is the raw score of a candidate will undergo through the normalization process. The score thus obtained will be used to determine a candidate's qualifying status for the PET exam.

Indian Railways has released a clarification on Wednesday on level-1 exam conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board that the viral image of scorecard was morphed.

Indian Railways took to Twitter and clarified the matter.

'A candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral. Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below. Please don't be misguided by unscrupulous elements,' the railways tweeted.

Different RRBs had invited online applications against Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) on February 10, 2018, for a total 62,907 vacancies.

As many as 1,89,78,913 online applications were received. A computer-based test was successfully conducted in 51 days from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018 in 152 shifts. The result of the above CBT was announced on March 4.