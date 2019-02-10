RRB Group D results 2018 to be out soon, details here

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Railway Recruitment Board to release RRB Group D results 2018 soon. However, the date has not been confirmed, but reports indicate that the results will be declared in the second week of February. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The candidates are advised to visit the official and regional websites of the RRB to check latest update.

After the result is declared for Group D CBT, RRBs will conduct Physical Efficiency Test for shortlisted candidates. Based on the merit in Group D computer-based test (CBT), candidates shall be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) twice the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs.

Those who clear the first level will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The dates of the same will be released soon.

It may be noted that 1.89 crore candidates have appeared for the exam which was held from 17th September to 17th December 2018.

RRB Group D Results: Full list of websites:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)