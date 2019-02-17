RRB Group D Results 2018 likely to be postponed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 17: RRB Group D Result 2018 is likely to be postponed. The RRB is likely to inform the candidates a few hours before the results are declared.

According to NDTV, the result should be expected in February and the date will not be shifted to March. ''All these reports on results being published on February 17 afternoon is nothing but a rumour,'' NDTV quoted sources.

As per reports, the RRBs are expected to release the answer for second stage Group D, ALP and Technician exam today. However, there isn't any official confirmation yet for the same. If it gets delayed, keep a track of your respective RRB website as the answer keys will be released on the website first. However Indian Railways, one of the largest recruiters in the world, is still mum about RRB Group D result.

The RRB Group D Result will be announced for around 1.8 crore candidates, who appeared for the examination over the window for 2 months, from September 17 to December 17, 2018. There are too many speculations regarding the release of RRB Group D result.

The RRB group D result, when announced, will be available on the official RRB websites in pdf format.

Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates equal to twice the number of total vacancies will be called for PET. Based on the number of candidates who appeared for the examination, approximately 1% candidates will qualify in the RRB Group D CBT.

