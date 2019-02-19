  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB Group D Results 2018: Notification on Feb 28, result in March

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: There has been a considerable amount of delay in the declaration of the RRB Group D Results 2018. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    RRB Group D Results 2018: Notification on Feb 28, result in March

    Now there is confirmed information that the results will declare only in the month of March 2019. A notification to this effect will be released by the board and the same is expected on February 28.

    The notification once released will have the information of both the exact date and time of when the results would be declared. In addition to this the recruitment notification would released either in the last week of February or the first week of March.

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 7:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue