RRB Group D Results 2018: Notification on Feb 28, result in March

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: There has been a considerable amount of delay in the declaration of the RRB Group D Results 2018. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Now there is confirmed information that the results will declare only in the month of March 2019. A notification to this effect will be released by the board and the same is expected on February 28.

The notification once released will have the information of both the exact date and time of when the results would be declared. In addition to this the recruitment notification would released either in the last week of February or the first week of March.