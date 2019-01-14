RRB Group D results 2018 likely to be released on Feb 13

  • search
    RRB Group D results 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has successfully concluded the RRB Group D Examination 2018. More than 1.90 crore candidates submitted application form for the RRB Group D Exam 2018. The result of the RRB Group D recruitment examination will be released on February 13.

    According to the report published in Indian Express, Mr. Angaraj Mohan, RRB Official has said that the result will be made available on the region based official website. It may be mentioned that successful candidates have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) on the dates which will be notified later.

    Meanwhile, the RRB Group D Answer Keys was released on 11th January. Objections can be raised from 14th to 19th January 2019.

    The candidates are advised to visit the official and regional websites of the RRB to check latest update.
    Once RRB Group D Answer Keys 2018 is released, the candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the same:

    The candidates who will get successful in the examination have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates for which will be released later. It may be noted that 1.89 crore candidates have appeared for the exam which was held from 17th September to 17th December 2018.

