RRB Group D Results 2018 date, time, full list of websites to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: The RRB Group D Results 2018 are set to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Those who clear the first level will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

The dates of the same will be released soon. The RRB Group D results 2018 will be declared on February 13 2018. The results are expected to be released in the second half of February 13.

RRB Group D result: PET criteria:

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilogram of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1,000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilogram of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1,000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds. Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRB Group D Results: Full list of websites:

RRB Group D results: List of official websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)