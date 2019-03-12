RRB Group D Results 2018: Check score card, answer key released

New Delhi, Mar 12: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the score card and the Answer Key for the Railway Group D exam conducted in 2018.

All such candidates who appeared the Railway Group D Exam 2018 notified through CEN 02/2018 can check their Score Card and Answer Key from the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

The result for the recruitment exam for group D posts was declared on March 4, 2019, along with cut-off normalised marks. Selected candidates have to appear for physical endurance test (PET) and document verification round to be eligible for the recruitment.

The response sheets and answer keys will be available on the regional websites only till 11:59 pm, March 16, 2019 (Saturday).

After fake scorecard of candidates being circulated on social media went viral, many questions were raised on the credibility of the RRB group D result.

RRB group D answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'rrb group D answer key'

Step 3: Log-in using user name and password

Step 4: Answer key will appear

The recruitment exam was held last year to fill 62,907 vacancies. About 1.90 lakh aspirants people have been shortlisted to take the physical efficiency test which is scheduled to be held on March 27.