RRB Group D Result 2019 to be declared by March 7; check latest details

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Mar 01: Railway Recruitment Board is likely to release the RRB Group D Result before March 7, 2019.

"We will take another two-three days to publish the RRB Group D results. In any condition, it will release before March 7. The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites," the Indian Express reported while quoting an official from the board .

The RRB Group D examination was conducted from September to December. Officials had said that the RRB Group D results will be released before March for RRB Group D Recruitment. However, the latest communication, the results are likely to be declared in the first week of March.

RRB Group D Result 2018: Region wise websites to check RRB Group D results:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)