RRB Group D Result 2018 to be out in mid-February

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of Indian Railways is likely to announce the RRB Group D exam results by mid-February, as reported. The exams for Group D for over 60,000 vacancies were conducted by RRB from September to December last year.

The candidates must note that clearing the Physical Endurance Test (PET) will not assure them job in the Railways. The candidates have to go through the medical test and document verification process.

As a precondition to the RRB Group D result announcement, the regional Boards released the answer keys of various sessions of the exam recently. According to the reports, the board is preparing to announce the results of Group-D CBT examination for 62 thousand posts in the middle of February ie i.e. on 15th February.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the first phase of recruitment of 1,31,328 posts will be started in the month of February-March, 2019.

The RRB Group D result will be announced on the official websites along with the final answer keys.