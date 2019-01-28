  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    RRB Group D Result 2018 to be out in mid-February

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of Indian Railways is likely to announce the RRB Group D exam results by mid-February, as reported. The exams for Group D for over 60,000 vacancies were conducted by RRB from September to December last year.

    The candidates must note that clearing the Physical Endurance Test (PET) will not assure them job in the Railways. The candidates have to go through the medical test and document verification process.

    RRB Group D Result 2018 to be out in mid-February

    As a precondition to the RRB Group D result announcement, the regional Boards released the answer keys of various sessions of the exam recently. According to the reports, the board is preparing to announce the results of Group-D CBT examination for 62 thousand posts in the middle of February ie i.e. on 15th February.

    According to the Ministry of Railways, the first phase of recruitment of 1,31,328 posts will be started in the month of February-March, 2019.

    The RRB Group D result will be announced on the official websites along with the final answer keys.

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 9:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue