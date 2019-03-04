RRB Group D result 2018 to be declared today: Full list of websites to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: The RRB Group D result 2018 is all set to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared after 3 pm today. Candidates are advised to be patient as soon as the results are declared as there would be a heavy load on the servers. The results would be declared on all the region based official websites once declared.

RRB Group D Result 2018: Region wise websites to check

RRB Group D results: List of official websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)