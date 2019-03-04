For Quick Alerts
RRB Group D result 2018 to be declared today: Full list of websites to check
New Delhi, Mar 04: The RRB Group D result 2018 is all set to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The results will be declared after 3 pm today. Candidates are advised to be patient as soon as the results are declared as there would be a heavy load on the servers. The results would be declared on all the region based official websites once declared.
RRB Group D Result 2018: Region wise websites to check
- RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
- RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
- RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
- RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
- RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
- RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
- RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
- RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
- RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
- RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
- RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
- RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
- RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
- RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
- RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
- RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
- RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
- RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
- RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
- RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)